JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Chinese drone maker DJI expects $150 million loss due to corruption - report
Business Standard

EU says it ready to discuss its car tariffs with U.S. as part of trade deal

Reuters  |  BRUSSELS 

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's trade commissioner said on Friday the EU was ready to negotiate its car tariffs in trade talks with the United States if Washington agreed to end tariffs on all industrial goods.

"We are prepared to put our vehicles tariffs on the negotiating table (..) if the U.S. agree to work together towards zero tariffs on industrial goods," Cecilia Malmstrom told a news conference. She added the EU was ready to retaliate if the U.S. imposed car import tariffs.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements