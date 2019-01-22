Exclusive: Tesla says it received battery quotes from China's Lishen but no deal signed

By Sun and Tom Daly

BEIJING (Reuters) - Inc said on Tuesday it had received quotes from Tianjin Lishen to supply batteries for its new factory but had not signed any agreement with the Chinese firm.

earlier on Tuesday reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, that and Lishen had signed a preliminary agreement and were working on the details.

The companies had yet to reach a decision on how large an order the U.S. company would place, and Lishen was still working out what battery cell size would require, one of the sources said. The source later reiterated that a preliminary agreement was signed.

The second source said that the certification process for suppliers usually took a long time to be finalised. The sources declined to be identified because the discussions are private.

"Tesla previously received quotes from Lishen, but did not proceed further. We have not signed any agreement of any kind with them," a Tesla told

Lishen said in a faxed statement to that it had not signed any agreement with Tesla to supply batteries to the factory.

Japan's is currently Tesla's exclusive Its shares closed down 2.7 percent after the Reuters report. It also announced a joint venture with on Tuesday to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Tesla said in November the U.S. company would manufacture all its battery modules and packs at the factory and planned to diversify its sources.

"Cell production will be sourced locally, most likely from several companies (incl Pana), in order to meet demand in a timely manner," Musk said in a tweet in November.

Panasonic said in a statement it was studying various possibilities with regards to Tesla's plant, but nothing had been decided. It declined to comment on the possibility of losing exclusive-supplier status with Tesla.

Other in the running for contracts could include Contemporary Amperex Co Ltd and

Tesla broke ground on the $2 billion so-called Gigafactory, its first in China, earlier this month and plans to begin making Model 3 electric vehicles (EV) there by the end of the year.

Musk has said the factory will produce "more affordable" vehicles for the Chinese auto market, the world's biggest, where the firm is facing mounting competition and risks from U.S.- trade tensions.

SUPPLIER

Lishen, which says its clients range from and to and Hyundai Motor, has joined other in aggressively pursuing contracts with the rapidly growing EV industry.

The Chinese company started mass production of the same type of cylindrical battery made by Panasonic for Tesla's Model 3 in 2017, in the city of about 100 km (60 miles) away from Shanghai.

Panasonic and Toyota on Tuesday announced a joint venture that leverages the heft of one of the world's largest automakers and one of the world's biggest to expand their EV push.

The joint venture builds on the agreement that the pair announced in late 2017 on joint development of batteries with in a prismatic cell arrangement.

It would also help Panasonic cut its heavy reliance on Tesla, whose production delays have weighed on the Japanese company's earnings.

Panasonic planned to shift most of its and facilities in and to the joint venture, while those producing batteries for Tesla would remain under the company, a source said.

