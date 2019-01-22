Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cut reports

(Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, assembler of Apple Inc's iPhones, on Tuesday said it was trying to recruit for more than 50,000 positions across its campuses for the January-March quarter, amid reports of mass lay-offs.

The world's largest contract manufacturer, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said in a stock exchange filing that changes in employee numbers were part of its usual adjustments based on global strategy and clients' needs.

Last week, the Nikkei reported that had let go around 50,000 contract workers in since October, months earlier than normal.

"Efforts are in progress to recruit for more than 50,000 positions across our campuses in Q1 2019," the company told in an email when asked whether it was actively hiring.

The Nikkei report came weeks after Apple cut current-quarter production for new iPhones by 10 percent in the face of slowing demand in China, the world's largest market.

Chipmaker and other tech suppliers have also warned of a tech slowdown going into 2019.

Foxconn, which sources said makes roughly half its revenue from Apple, reported an 8 percent fall in December sales earlier this month.

in in central China, thousands of temporary contract workers and some regular staffers left of their own accord due to the lack of weekend work, trimmed overtime opportunities, and reduced or cancelled peak-season bonuses, five production line workers there told last month.

(Reporting by in TAIPEI; Additional reporting by and in BEIJING and Chyen Yee Lee in SINGAPORE; Editing by and Christopher Cushing)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)