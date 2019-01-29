Exclusive: Venezuela's Guaido rushing to get control of Citgo before April debt payment - sources

-
ALSO READ
Exclusive: Refiner Citgo prepares to fend off Venezuela's opposition government
Exclusive: Rosneft's Sechin flies to Venezuela, rebukes Maduro over oil shipments
Exclusive: Venezuela's refinery woes send fuel imports soaring: internal documents
US recognises Venezuela opposition leader Guaido as 'interim president'
Maduro orders 96 percent devaluation in hyperinflation-stricken Venezuela
-
By Corina Pons and Marianna Parraga
CARACAS/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's team of advisors is rushing to take control of the country's main foreign asset, U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum, before a potential bond default that could leave almost half the company in creditors' hands, sources close to the talks told Reuters on Monday.
Guaido, who proclaimed himself president last week and has not yet appointed a cabinet, faces the intricate legal challenge of nominating a new leadership for PDVSA and its subsidiaries, including Citgo, who would manage the companies during a transition. Other ideas are also in discussion to take control of the firms.
Holders of Venezuela's most watched PDVSA bonds, which mature in 2020, are due a $72 million interest payment in late April. Without that payment, creditors could seize control of the company.
(Reporting by Corina Pons and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU