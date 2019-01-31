Exxon Mobil to create three exploration and production companies

(Reuters) - Corp said on Thursday it would create three new separate exploration and production companies, effective April 1, in an effort to double its profit by 2025.

The three new companies will be called Upstream & Gas Co, Upstream Business Development Co and Upstream Integrated Solutions Co, the company said.

Last year, the world's largest listed company devised a plan to boost its operating cash flow and profit as well as deal with sagging output.

outlined a growth strategy to increase earnings by more than 100 percent to $31 billion by 2025.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)