Fiat Chrysler cancels additional shifts at two plants after fire

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Automobiles NV said Thursday it is cancelling two additional shifts at its Warren plants after made an emergency appeal to users to conserve following a fire at a compressor station and during extreme winter cold.

Separately, said Thursday it was suspending operations at a total of 13 plants and its Warren Tech Center, up from its prior announcement of 11 plants. said it had also taken steps to reduce at its four plants supplied by CMS. The said the issue could impact them through Friday.

CMS, the parent company of Consumers Energy, took the unusual step of issuing an urgent appeal to 1.8 million customers on Wednesday asking them to lower their thermostats until Friday morning to ease the burden on the system that had record demand Thursday.

CMS said about 79 large users in Michigan including major automakers, other manufacturers and two universities had curtailed their usage. Along with individual consumers, usage had fallen by about 10 percent over anticipated demand, she said at a conference.

The weighed in on urging people in Michigan to listen to state and local authorities "tonight and tomorrow re use in the coming days."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

