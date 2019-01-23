Germany to fund research facility for EV battery technology

By Michael Nienaber

(Reuters) - The will fund a research facility to offer firms in know-how to develop battery cells for electric vehicles (EVs), the science said on Wednesday, seeking to compete with Asian producers which dominate the industry.

said her ministry would invest 500 million euros ($568 million) to support research into both existing and next-generation

"The German shouldn't depend on Asian suppliers," Karliczek told a business conference in "This is not only a question of independence, but also a question of keeping the German economy competitive."

The new facility aims to transfer known-how from Germany's Fraunhofer science institute to private firms, helping reduce the risk for companies ready to start EV battery production.

She did not give a timeline for investing the funds or say if some cash would be offered directly to German firms, support allowed in certain conditions under rules on developing new technology in areas of strategic importance.

The science ministry funds come on top of 1 billion euros earmarked by Economy to support company alliances that are ready to invest in a large-scale production of in

Europe's biggest economy wants to protect carmakers as vehicles shift away from using combustion engines.

The government would decide by mid-year where the research facility would be built, Karliczek said.

German firms BMZ group, Liacon Batteries, Customcells, and would be involved in setting up the facility, the said. Switzerland-based Leclanche, which has most of its production in Germany, would also take part.

EV battery production is dominated by Japan's Panasonic Corp, South Korean makers and LG Chem, and China's (CATL).

CATL aims to start production in 2021 from its German plant at Erfurt, its first in Europe, CATL's said, adding that the firm targetted annual cell production of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 2026.

Zentgraf said CATL, which expects to supply and other manufacturers with lithium-ion batteries, would consider joining efforts to set up a research facility.

The launched its own (EBA) in 2017 in an effort to support EU production. So far, Sweden's Northvolt has been the only serious European contender to emerge.

wants to lay the groundwork for large-scale battery production in expects investment decisions by two consortiums in the first quarter of 2019.

Among companies involved in talks with Altmaier about building German battery cell alliances are Varta, and Ford's German subsidiary Ford-Werke GmbH, sources have told

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

