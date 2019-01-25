Oil prices jump as U.S. threatens sanctions against Venezuela

By and Gloystein

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose by more than one percent on Friday as turmoil in triggered concerns that its could soon be disrupted.

on Thursday signalled it could impose sanctions on Venezuela's crude exports as descends further into political and economic turmoil.

International Brent were at $61.89 a barrel at 0246 GMT, 80 cents, or 1.3 percent, above their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.90 per barrel, up 77 cents, or 1.5 percent.

Amid violent street protests, Venezuela's opposition declared himself earlier this week, winning backing from and large parts of Latin America, prompting Nicolas Maduro, the country's since 2013, to break relations with the

Fundamentally, however, global are still well supplied, thanks in part to surging output in the United States, where crude production rose by more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) last year to a record 11.9 million bpd.

Record U.S. production would likely offset any short-term disruptions to Venezuelan supply due to possible U.S. sanctions, Britain's on Thursday said in a note. The cut its 2019 average Brent to $70 a barrel, down from $72 previously.

The surge in U.S. output has resulted in swelling U.S. fuel inventories.

Gasoline stocks rose for an eighth consecutive week in the week to Jan. 18, by 4.1 million barrels to a record 259.6 million barrels, the (EIA) said in a weekly report on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 8 million barrels.

(Reporting by and Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

