Global Markets: Asia stocks gain, euro struggles after dovish ECB

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in U.S. technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in and caution ahead of several key events next week including U.S.- trade talks.

The struggled near a six-week low versus the dollar following dovish-sounding comments from European Central Mario Draghi, who expressed concerns about the zone economy.

A synchronised global economic slowdown is under way and any escalation in the U.S.- trade war would trigger a sharper downturn, according to the latest polls of hundreds of economists from around the world.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside edged up 0.2 percent. The index was headed for a loss of 0.1 percent this week.

Australian stocks climbed 0.5 percent, South Korea's KOSPI added 0.7 percent.

Japan's Nikkei advanced 1 percent.

"Equities may be drawing some support but the markets are bracing for next week's events," said Masahiro Ichikawa, at

"The U.S.- trade discussions will provide insight into how talks are progressing, while the British is a key event. And there is also the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting."

Chinese will visit the on Jan. 30 and 31 for the next round of trade negotiations with

The two sides are "miles and miles" from resolving trade issues but there is a fair chance they will get a deal, U.S. said on Thursday.

The will debate and vote on Theresa May's "plan B" on Jan. 29, and the concludes a two-day policy setting meeting on Jan. 30.

The Nasdaq had risen roughly 0.7 percent on Thursday thanks to a rally by chipmakers, while the S&P 500 edged higher and the Dow closed nominally lower as anxiety about slowing global growth and the Sino-U.S. trade dispute undercut a spate of strong earnings. [.N]

In currency markets, the held steady at $1.1311 after losing about 0.7 percent overnight, when it brushed the six-week trough of $1.1289. The euro was down 0.5 percent this week.

The single currency slid after ECB Draghi acknowledged on Thursday that economic growth in the euro zone was likely to be weaker than earlier expected due to the fall-out from factors ranging from China's slowdown to

Germany, and Italy, the euro zone's biggest economies, barely grew in the fourth quarter of 2018 and survey data showed on Thursday business activity across the euro zone expanded at the slowest pace since 2013 at the start of this year.

has dropped its economic growth forecast for 2019 to 1.0 percent from 1.8 percent due to slower global economic growth and uncertainty about Britain's exit from the European Union, newspaper reported on Thursday.

The ECB had left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday and Draghi's downbeat comments added to speculation that the central will hold back on interest rate hikes that some market watchers had expected in October.

The pound was up 0.3 percent at $1.3096 after brushing a two-month high of $1.3130, drawing support after reported on Thursday that Northern Ireland's has privately decided to back May's Brexit deal next week if it includes a clear time limit to the Irish backstop.

The dollar nudged up 0.05 percent to 109.67 yen and on track to end the week little changed.

The benchmark 10-year note yield was slightly higher at 2.724 percent after dropping 4 basis points overnight to a one-week low as concerns over slowing global growth supported safe-haven government debt. [US/]

U.S. were flat at $53.13 per barrel after gaining 1 percent the previous day on U.S. threat of sanctions on [O/R]

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)