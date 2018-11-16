Global markets: Sterling scarred by Brexit turmoil; Asia shares cling to trade hopes

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The British pound lay battered and bruised in on Friday after a bout of political turmoil fanned fears the country could crash out of the without a divorce deal.

Asian share markets fared better as hopes for a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade relations gave fillip, though there were duelling reports on the prospects for an actual agreement.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was ahead 0.26 percent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> added 0.2 percent.

Still, sterling stole the limelight after a rash of resignations rocked Theresa May's government and threw into doubt her long-awaited agreement just hours after it was unveiled.

Fears that May's hard-fought deal could collapse sent British markets into gyrations not seen since the June 2016 referendum on EU membership.

The pound suffered its biggest one-day loss against the since October 2016 and was last at 88.63 pence . Against the dollar, it was huddled at $1.2777 after shedding 1.6 percent overnight.

Joseph Capurso, a senior strategist at CBA, listed just some of sterling's woes.

"If and when a vote on the withdrawal agreement occurs is uncertain. Whether the withdrawal bill is passed by both houses of Parliament is uncertain," Capurso said in a note.

"Whether the resigns or is challenged for the leadership is uncertain. And, whether there is a second referendum and/or an election is uncertain."

All of which helped British bonds rally sharply as investors wagered the political chaos and risk of a hard would deter the from tightening anytime soon.

Yields on 5-year paper staged the largest one-day decline since the vote at almost 15 basis points.

DID HE? OR DIDN'T HE?

Absent the British drama, investors chose to be optimistic on the chance of progress on tariffs between the and

A report said U.S. Trade has told some industry executives that another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports has been put on hold.

CNBC later reported that Lighthizer's office had denied the story, but markets were cheered anyway.

The benchmark index <.SPX> gained 1.06 percent to snap five days of losses, while the Dow <.DJI> rose 0.83 percent and the Nasdaq <.IXIC> 1.72 percent. [.N]

The plunge in sterling lifted the against a basket of currencies to 97.066 <.DXY>, even as the firmed a touch to $1.1328 . [USD/]

Also under water was the crypto Bitcoin which hit a one-year trough overnight after tumbling 10 percent early in the week when support at $6,000 gave way. It was last changing hands at $5,563.46 on the Bitstamp platform.

In commodity markets, gold was up a shade at $1,214.30 .

regained a little composure after their recent drubbing, helped by a decline in U.S. fuel stockpiles and the possibility of a cut in OPEC output. [O/R]

U.S. crude was trading up 3 cents at $56.49. Brent crude was yet to trade but had ended Thursday up 58 cents at $66.70 a barrel.

Graphic: Asian stock markets (https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4)

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

