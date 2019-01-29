Gold hits over 7-month peak as Huawei case sparks risk-off sentiment

By N R

(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more than seven-month high on Tuesday as investors shun riskier assets on worries over escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions after the charged China's with fraud.

Spot gold rose to its highest since June 14, 2018 at $1,304.53 in morning trade and was firm at $1,303.62 per ounce by 0319 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,302.70 per ounce.

"Investors are very cautious with many uncertainties on U.S.- trade talks and Brexit. Those prospects don't look positive," said Margaret Yang, a at

"Money is fleeing into safe-haven assets such as gold, seeking safety."

The on Monday charged Huawei, its and two affiliates with and wire fraud to violate sanctions against in a case that has escalated tensions with

Investors fear the charges could complicate high-level trade talks set to begin on Wednesday where Chinese will meet with U.S. Trade and others.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, held close to a two-week low, while Asian shares fell.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins later in the day, where the central is expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

The Fed raised interest rates four times last year, but some officials have said they will be patient in raising rates given the stalemate over global trade, the shutdown, and waning business and consumer confidence.

Gold tends to rise on expectations of lower interest rates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold has risen over 12 percent since touching a more than 1-1/2-year-low in August mostly due to volatile stock markets and a softer dollar on the back of expectations that the Fed will pause its multi-year rate-hike cycle.

Reflecting investor sentiment in bullion, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.73 percent to 815.64 tonnes on Monday, their highest since June 2018.

"We remain moderately constructive on gold heading into the balance of the week as a more stable vote in the on Tuesday and the likelihood of a dovish Fed policy statement should exert further downward pressure on the dollar," said

In other metals, palladium fell 0.2 percent to $1,328.50 per ounce. Prices hit a record high of $1,434.50 on Jan. 17.

Silver shed 0.1 percent to $15.72 per ounce, while platinum slipped 0.1 percent to $808.50.

(Reporting by Nallur and in Bengaluru; editing by and Subhranshu Sahu)

