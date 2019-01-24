Huawei executive has strong case to fight extradition - Canadian envoy

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A top from being held in can make "strong arguments" against extradition to the United States, in part due to Donald Trump's politicization of the case, Canada's to said.

Canadian John McCallum's comments to Chinese-language media, which were broadcast on Wednesday, are the most explicit sign yet from a Canadian that Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, may not be sent to the

Meng was detained on Dec. 1 in at the request of the over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on She is currently under house arrest and is demanding that she be freed.

In a clip shown by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, McCallum said Meng had "quite good arguments on her side," the first of which was "political involvement by comments from in her case."

Trump told last month he would intervene in Meng's case if it served U.S. national security interests or helped close a trade deal with Canadian quickly warned not to politicize extradition cases.

McCallum also said extradition "would not be a happy outcome," a comment that could irritate the Trump administration, which has generally cool relations with

Huawei declined to comment on McCallum's remarks.

The envoy's comments, which were made in English on Tuesday, are potentially awkward for Canada's government, which insists it cannot intervene because of judicial independence.

Trudeau sidestepped questions about the matter on Wednesday, telling reporters in that under Canadian law Meng would have a chance to mount a strong defense.

Asked about McCallum's comments, said that China has always held that this is "not a normal judicial issue. It's a serious political issue."

"I believe that any person with normal judgement can clearly see the true nature of this incident," she told a regular briefing.

The Liberals may face a tough reelection fight this October against the opposition Conservative Party, which said McCallum's actions raised "questions of political interference."

David Mulroney, an ex-Canadian to China, tweeted that McCallum's comments were "almost impossible to understand."

POSSIBLE OPTIONS

McCallum noted has not applied the same sanctions against as the

" does not sign onto these sanctions. So I think she (Meng) has some strong arguments she can make before a judge," he said.

The has until Jan. 30 to file a formal extradition request and Canadian officials will then take up to a month to decide whether an extradition hearing is warranted. Legal experts say they expect a hearing to be held.

"Canada respects its international legal commitments, including by honoring its extradition treaty with the United States," Freeland said in an email.

Meng's arrest has hurt Canada's relations with China, which subsequently detained two Canadians last month, citing national security concerns. Additionally, a later retried a Canadian who had been jailed for drug smuggling and sentenced him to death.

McCallum said he saw three possible options for resolving the case. One would be Meng's extradition, which he said "would not be a happy outcome and that would take years" given that she could lodge legal appeals.

The second would be for the United States to make a deal with China whereby the extradition request would be dropped. The third would be Meng's release by a on the grounds the U.S. request was not warranted.

McCallum, 68, a former Liberal cabinet minister, has made headlines in the past with offhand or colorful comments.

