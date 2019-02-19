Huawei founder says Huawei CFO arrest was politically motivated - BBC

(Reuters) - founder Zhengfei said on Monday that the arrest of his daughter, Wanzhou, was politically motivated.

"Firstly, I object to what the U.S. has done. This kind of politically motivated act is not acceptable," told the in an interview.

arrested on Dec. 1 at the request of the was charged with and wire fraud to violate American sanctions against

The denied the charges were politically motivated. "The Justice Department's criminal case against is based solely on the evidence and the law. The Department pursues cases free of any political interference and follows the evidence and rule of law in pursuing criminal charges," said in an email to

Huawei, along with another Chinese network equipment company, ZTE Corp, has been accused by the of working at the behest of the The has said their equipment could be used to spy on Americans. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims.

Commenting on the spying concerns, the Huawei founder reiterated that the company will "never undertake" any spying activities.

Huawei, the world's biggest of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the and allegations of enabling state espionage, with the United States calling for its allies not to use its technology.

said the company could downsize to weather such attempts by the United States.

"The world cannot leave us because we are more advanced. Even if they (U.S.) persuade more countries not to use us temporarily, we can always scale things down a bit", he added.

In comments on a potential ban in the UK, Ren said it would not make the company withdraw its UK investments, adding that it will shift its investments to the UK from the United States if U.S. actions against Huawei continue.

"We will invest even more in the UK. Because if the U.S. doesn't trust us, then we will shift our investment from the U.S. to the UK on an even bigger scale," told the

reported earlier on Monday that British security officials do not support a full ban of Huawei from national despite U.S. allegations against the Chinese firm.

