Will continue to invest, strengthen operations in Nordics: HCL Technologies

IT services major Technologies will continue to invest significantly in the Nordics region as it expands its headcount and delivery capabilities to further strengthen its position in the region.

Nordics region, which comprises Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, and the territories of the Aland Islands and the Faroe Islands, is the largest market for Technologies in the European region.

" has been present in the Nordics region for 10 years now and have over 1,600 employees in the region and 12 delivery centres. We have over 50 large-scale clients, including four out of the six Fortune Global 500 in the region. We will continue to invest in this market that is the largest for us in the European region," EVP Nordic and DACH Head told PTI.

He added that the company has opened a new office at HCL's Nordics headquarters in Central Stockholm.

Europe accounted for 26.8 per cent of HCL Technologies' revenues for the quarter ended September 2018, growing 3.5 per cent year-on-year. Americas contributed 65.8 per cent and Rest of the World accounted for 7.4 per cent of the revenues in the said quarter. The company doesn't disclose country-specific revenues.

Other markets in Europe for HCL include the UK an Ireland, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), France and Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg).

"Built on the back of long-term strategic engagements, the Nordic region has transformed into a major growth engine. There is strong demand across sectors like manufacturing, services, telecom, oil and gas, and banking, financial services and insurance," he said.

Tagra added that there is also a strong demand for new-age technologies like automation, cybersecurity, design thinking and artificial intelligence.

Tagra expressed confidence in the Nordics region continuing to be the top market in the European region in the coming years as well. In Europe, HCL employs more than 10,000 people and serves over 200 European clients.