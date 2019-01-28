India pips Japan as second-largest steel producer; China on top: Worldsteel

has replaced as world's second largest producing country, while is the largest of accounting for more than 51 per cent of production, according to Association (worldsteel).

The global in its latest report noted that China's output jumped 6.6 per cent to 928.3 million tonnes (MT) in 2018 from 870.9 MT in 2017. China's share increased from 50.3 per cent in 2017 to 51.3 per cent in 2018.

"India's production in 2018 was at 106.5 MT, up by 4.9 per cent from 101.5 MT in 2017, meaning has replaced as the world's second-largest steel producing country. produced 104.3 MT in 2018, down 0.3 per cent compared to 2017," worldsteel said.

Global production reached 1,808.6 MT for the year 2018 from 1,729.8 MT in 2017, a rise of 4.6 per cent, it said.

Others in the top 10 steel producing countries include the United States, at the 4th position as the country produced 86.7 MT of crude steel in 2018, (72.5 MT, 5th place), (71.7 MT, 6th), (42.4 MT, 7th), (37.3 MT, 8th), (34.7 MT, 9th) and (25 MT, 10th).

Among other countries, produced 24.5 MT of crude steel in 2018, (15.4 MT) and (14.3 MT), (21.1 MT).

(worldsteel) is one of the industry associations in the world. Its members represent around 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional associations, and