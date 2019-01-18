Indian shares fall as allegations against Sun Pharma weigh

By Paul

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, dragged by after reports of fresh allegations by a whistleblower, though gains in after strong quarterly earnings helped cap losses.

Sun Pharma, India's biggest drugmaker by market value, fell over 13 percent after a media report of a complaint by a whistleblower raised fresh concerns on the drugmaker's corporate governance.

The whistleblower complaint alleges that an Indian had transactions worth over 58 billion rupees with Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma's co-promoter Sudhir Valia.

did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Analysts feel that the downside risks to the markets are quite limited in the near term.

"The budget indication is becoming clear - benefit of taxation coupled with the central cutting rates will definitely push the markets higher," said R.K. Gupta, at

"It's a pure trading market and I expect investors to book profits in the first week of February."

The broader NSE fell 0.19 percent to 10,885 as of 0611 GMT. The benchmark BSE Sensex too eased 0.17 percent to 36,312.73.

Both the indexes are on track to post a 0.9 percent weekly gain.

Reliance Industries added 1.5 percent after reporting a record quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a strong showing by its telecoms unit

Jio, which posted a 65 percent rise in its third-quarter profit, has steadily grabbed market share, sending the telecoms sector into a pricing war. declined 6 percent while the newly-formed fell 5 percent.

Beleaguered fell 3.2 percent, its ninth session of losses this year. This follows a media report stating that the debt-laden carrier's lenders might write off up to a fourth of its debt.

India's third-biggest advanced 1.3 percent ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled after market hours today.

