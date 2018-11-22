Indonesia's Lion Air to meet Boeing next week to discuss MAX series orders

(Reuters) - Indonesia's plans to meet Co on Nov. 30 to review the airline's orders for 737 MAX series planes in the period until 2035, Lion Air's director of safety and security said on Thursday.

Lion Air, one of Boeing's largest customers globally, announced in April a firm order to buy 50 737 MAX 10 narrowbody jets with a list price of $6.24 billion. Its overall pipeline of orders is for 261 MAX series planes in the period until 2035, Putut told reporters.

Indonesia's transport and safety committee is due to announce next week the preliminary results of an investigation into the crash of a MAX jet that slammed into the sea on Oct. 29 just minutes after taking off, killing all 189 on board.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

