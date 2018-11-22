Kuroda rebuffs view BOJ undergoing Fed-style "tapering"

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - of said a slowdown in the central bank's bond buying is different in nature from the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases, signalling that is nowhere near an exit from ultra-loose

But Kuroda also said the BOJ would need to shrink the size of its balance sheet once accelerates, suggesting that the won't maintain its massive stimulus indefinitely.

"The Fed's tapering is conducted intentionally and in several stages, as part of a normalisation of monetary policy," Kuroda told parliament on Thursday.

"The slowdown in our government bond buying is different from the Fed's tapering," he added.

Since reverting to a policy targeting interest rates, the BOJ has steadily slowed its government bond purchases to half the level it loosely commits to buy each year.

Some analysts describe the slowdown as the BOJ's "stealth tapering," or an intentional attempt by the to whittle down a huge bond buying programme that critics see as unsustainable.

Subdued has forced the BOJ to maintain a huge stimulus programme despite the rising costs, such as the pain inflicted on by years of near-zero interest rates.

In a meeting with business leaders in central earlier this month, Kuroda said Japan is "no longer in a situation where decisive, large-scale policy is needed to overcome "

Some market players interpreted the remark as suggesting the BOJ could backtrack on its pledge to hit its 2 percent target.

Kuroda rebuffed such a view, saying that while no additional easing was needed now, it was important for the BOJ to patiently maintain the current stimulus programme.

"Japan's is clearly improving but it's taking some time to achieve 2 percent inflation," Kuroda said.

"It's a somewhat complicated situation ... so we need to carefully weigh the merits and costs of our policy."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by & Simon Cameron-Moore)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)