Intel to get state grant of around $1 billion for Israel expansion - finance minister

(Reuters) - Corp will receive a grant of about a billion dollars from the for its planned, record-setting investment to expand its operations in the country, Israel's minister said on Tuesday.

"The moment the company comes to and invests $10 billion, and it receives a grant of 9 percent, that means 91 percent of it stays here," Minister said in an interview on

"There are always such discounts, there are always incentives," he said.

Kahlon said on Monday he was informed by the chipmaker, already one of the biggest employers and exporters in Israel, where many of its new technologies are developed, would invest about 40 billion shekels ($11 billion) on a new factory.

California-based said it will submit a business plan "for continued investment in the company's manufacturing site," in central Israel, but said it was not disclosing details, including the schedule, costs and technologies.

($1 = 3.6745 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

