(Reuters) - A former of Copper Co., one of China's top copper producers, was sentenced to 18 years in jail and handed a 2.2 million yuan ($326,656.67) fine on Tuesday after being found guilty of and corruption offences.

Li Yihuang, 56, took advantage of his position as of state-run Copper to embezzle 2.68 million yuan of funds over 2011 to 2014, according to a statement from the Anqing Intermediate People's Court, in eastern China's province.

In his time at the company, Copper paid an inflated price to acquire prospecting rights at a silver mine in Jiangxi province in 2008, causing a loss of 20.87 million yuan in state-owned assets, the court said.

Subsequently, from March 2013 to May 2016, while serving as of Jiangxi, Li instructed personnel at Jiangxi Copper to embezzle 147.3 million yuan of public funds and his relatives profited from it, the court said.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's graft watchdog, first revealed Li was under investigation just over a year ago.

Chinese has waged a war against graft since coming to power in 2012, locking up dozens of senior officials and executives.

was unable to reach Li as he is currently in prison or a for comment.

($1 = 6.7349 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Meng Meng; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

