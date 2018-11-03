IranAir looking for planes not needing U.S. sales permit - website

(Reuters) - is looking to buy planes from any company not requiring U.S. sales permits and may consider Russia's 100, the flag carrier's was quoted as saying, as tries to renew its ageing fleet despite facing U.S. sanctions.

The (OFAC)revoked licences for and to sell passenger jets to after pulled the out of the 2015 nuclear agreement in May and reimposed sanctions.

"We welcome any (company) which is able to provide the planes needed by We even have gone after planes such as 100 or planes made by non-European countries," said Farzaneh Sharafbafi, quoted by website.

Most modern commercial planes have more than 10 percent in U.S. parts, the threshold for needing approval. But Russian officials have been reported as saying is working on reducing the number of U.S. parts in the hopes of winning an Iranian order for up to 100

"We will consider plane purchases if these companies can sell planes to Iran without an OFAC licence, and are willing to negotiate," Sharafbafi added. She gave no further details.

IranAir had ordered 200 passenger - 100 from Airbus, 80 from Boeing and 20 from Franco-Italian turboprop maker ATR. All the deals were dependent on U.S. licences because of the heavy use of American parts in commercial planes.

(Reporting by newsroom, Additional reporting by in Paris; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)