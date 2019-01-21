Japan's LIXIL denies report it considered MBO, move to Singapore

(Reuters) - Group Corp on Monday denied a report it had considered from through a (MBO) and moving its headquarters to Singapore, but investors welcomed the report anyway, sending the stock up 7 percent.

The Nikkei reported on Monday that LIXIL's board decided last year to consider the plan, which had been opposed by former Kinya Seto, who abruptly resigned in late October.

LIXIL, which makes such as toilets and windows, is now headed by Yoichiro Ushioda, who hails from the founding family.

" Group confirms that there has been no such agreement nor consideration made by the board of directors and that this (report) is not factual," said in a statement.

Shares in LIXIL were up 7 percent at 10:21 a.m. (0121 GMT) on the Stock Exchange after trading was suspended for about an hour pending the company's statement.

A in favour of an overseas bourse would be a rare move by a Japanese company.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by and Christopher Cushing)

