Carlyle, Nomura plan joint bid for beer maker Orion - Nikkei

(Reuters) - U.S.-based firm and Japan's biggest Holdings Inc are planning a joint takeover bid for Orion Breweries, reported on Friday.

Both companies could pay tens of billions of yen for Orion, the fifth biggest in Japan, report said.

The Okinawa Prefecture, Japan-based brewery expects the deal to help the company expand in the and in other parts of

Asahi Group Holdings, currently the largest shareholder in Orion, is expected to keep its 10 percent stake, the report said.

Carlyle, and Orion released separate statements saying they had not made such an announcement.

