Oil edges down as U.S. supplies, economic worries eclipse Venezuela turmoil

By Browning

LONDON (Reuters) - prices fell slightly on Friday as concerns about U.S.- trade talks and fresh data on surging U.S. fuel stocks sent a chill through markets.

The bearish sentiment appeared to outweigh the possibility that turmoil in may lead to tighter global supply if the imposes sanctions on Venezuelan exports.

Brent futures were at $60.86 a barrel at 1215 GMT, down 23 cents, or 0.38 percent. Brent has shed about 2.9 percent since the start of trade on Monday and is on track to post its first week of losses in four weeks.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $53.06 per barrel, down 7 cents, or 0.13 percent.

Amid violent street protests, Venezuela's opposition declared himself this week, winning recognition from and parts of

Nicolas Maduro, the country's since 2013, responded by breaking relations with the

predicted that sanctions could nearly double projected output shortfalls from the troubled exporter.

"Venezuelan production will decline by an additional 300,000-500,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year but such punitive measures could expand that outage by several hundred thousand barrels."

Global markets are still well supplied, however, thanks in part to a spike in U.S. output.

Record U.S. production would likely offset any short-term disruptions to Venezuelan supply due to possible U.S. sanctions, Britain's said in a note. The cut its 2019 average Brent forecast to $70 a barrel, from $72 previously.

The output surge has swollen U.S. fuel stocks, and crude inventories rose by 8 million barrels last week, according to official data released on Thursday.

Analysts have predicted a more balanced market due to a production cut pact by the (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, as well as potential export disruptions in Venezuela, and

"While the current state of affairs is price constructive for oil, the market is hesitant when it comes to the global outlook," Harry Tchilinguirian, at BNP Paribas, told the Global Oil Forum.

Demand may start to stutter because of a global economic slowdown, which is likely to dent fuel consumption.

A trade dispute between the and and tightening financial conditions around the world have hurt in most economies and dragged China's growth last year to the weakest in nearly 30 years.

According to polls of hundreds of economists worldwide, a synchronised global economic slowdown is underway and would deepen if the U.S.- trade war escalated.

(Reporting by Browning; Additional reporting by and in Singapore and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by and Elaine Hardcastle)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)