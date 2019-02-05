Oil edges up as market eyes tighter supply

By Browning

LONDON (Reuters) - prices edged up on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of tightening global supply due to U.S. sanctions on and production cuts led by OPEC.

But disappointing U.S. factory data weighed on the market, which on Monday saw U.S. Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude reach 2019 highs, as concern about the global economy persisted.

WTI futures were at $54.65 per barrel at 0810 GMT, up 9 cents or 0.16 percent. They touched their highest level in more than two months at $55.75 the previous day.

International Brent crude futures were at $62.56 a barrel, up 5 cents or 0.08 percent.

Analysts said U.S. sanctions on had focused market attention on tighter global supplies.

"Fresh U.S. sanctions on the country could see 0.5-1 percent of global supply curtailed," said Vivek Dhar, and analyst at

The sanctions will sharply limit transactions between and other countries and are similar to but slightly less extensive than those imposed on last year, experts said on Friday after looking at details posted by the Treasury Department.

A flotilla loaded with about 7 million barrels of Venezuelan has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, some holding cargoes bought ahead of the latest U.S. sanctions and others whose buyers are weighing whom to pay, according to traders, shippers and Refinitiv Eikon data.

Meanwhile, from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell in January by the largest amount in two years, a survey found.

and its Gulf allies over-delivered on the group's supply-cutting pact while Iran, and Venezuela registered involuntary declines.

is fully complying with its pledge to cut gradually, Russian Minister said on Monday, adding that production fell by 47,000 barrels per day in January from October.

Weighing on oil markets, data showed new orders for U.S.-made goods unexpectedly fell in November, with sharp declines in demand for and

The global economic outlook and prospects for growth in fuel demand have been clouded by poor economic data in and U.S.- trade tensions.

U.S. last week said he would meet his Chinese counterpart in coming weeks to try to settle the two countries' dispute.

