Oil prices rise 1 percent on Venezuela sanctions

By Browning

(Reuters) - prices rose about 1 percent on Wednesday, boosted by concerns about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's industry but pegged back by uncertainty over the global

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.83 per barrel by 1210 GMT, up 52 cents.

International Brent futures were at $61.93 per barrel, up 61 cents.

announced export sanctions against SA (PDVSA) on Monday, limiting transactions between U.S. companies that do business with the firm.

Venezuelan said on Wednesday he was ready for talks with the opposition although he ruled out snap elections.

The sanctions aim to freeze sale proceeds from PDVSA's exports of roughly 500,000 barrels per day of crude to the

World rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday, but the market has not seen panicked buying as a result of the U.S. decision to target Venezuela's

Its output was already near seven-decade lows while the sanctions affect Venezuelan supply only to the United States, and analysts believe volumes could eventually be rerouted to and at discounts.

"The main risks for supply could come from a violent confrontation within the country, damaging the oil infrastructure," at said.

"Yet the risks of such an event seem very low," he added. "This oil will find its way to the market."

Beyond Venezuela, analysts pointed to economic weakness as countering supply-side troubles.

"Another major risk event for the will be U.S.- trade talks which get underway today," said Stephen Brennock, at brokerage

"Both sides are now faced with a now or never moment in settling their trade spat."

Global economic growth is slowing amid a trade dispute between the and China, the world's two biggest economies.

reported its lowest annual economic growth in nearly 30 years last week, adding to a litany of worrying economic data from and

Officials from and are set to launch a new round of trade talks on Wednesday. The two sides have slapped hefty import tariffs on each other's goods.

(Reporting by Browning; Additional reporting by in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)