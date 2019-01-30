Oil prices up two percent following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices gained more than 2 percent on Tuesday after the imposed sanctions on state-owned Venezuelan company PDVSA, a move likely to reduce the OPEC member's crude exports and relieve some global oversupply worries.

International Brent futures were up $1.39 to settle at $61.32 a barrel, a 2.32 percent rise, while U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased $1.32, or 2.54 percent, to settle at $53.31 a barrel.

is among the world's largest heavy crude oil producers, and the has been its biggest client, taking about half the country's export volumes..

The Trump administration's restrictions on Venezuelan crude, aimed at driving from power, stop short of banning U.S. companies from buying oil from the Latin American country. However, proceeds from such sales will be put in a "blocked account" that should deter from shipping crude to the

"Today's price advance looked like a delayed reaction to yesterday's Venezuelan headlines as traders may have had second thoughts about the impact on domestic oil supplies," Jim Ritterbusch, of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

Additionally, "possibilities that some refiners may need to pay up for alternative stocks from such places such as that has already suggested that they will be steering cargoes away from the U.S.," he wrote.

Venezuela's exports fell to little more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018 from 1.6 million bpd in 2017, according to Refinitiv ship-tracking data and trade sources.

estimated that Venezuelan exports will drop by about 500,000 barrels per day under current conditions.

is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which is implementing a supply cut deal to support prices.

Russia, OPEC's biggest non-member ally, and have both publicly denounced the U.S. sanctions.

Meanwhile, Libya's biggest oilfield, El Sharara, will remain shut until departure of an group occupying the site, the of said.

For graphic on crude oil exports, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2Sfgis6

Despite some tightening, global remains high, largely because of a more than 2 million bpd increase in U.S. to a record 11.9 million bpd.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 1.1 million barrels last week compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 3.2 million barrels, industry group the said on Tuesday after prices settled.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's crude and gasoline inventory data will be released on Wednesday.

Some in the also worry that crude demand could stutter if the trade war between and slows global economic growth.

In China, a top oil importer, signs of a slowdown have emerged. Activity in its vast is expected to shrink for the second straight month in January, a poll showed.

