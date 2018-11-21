Oil rebounds after previous session's slide, but glut worries persist

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices rose nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, recovering from the lowest levels in months, after data showed strong demand for refined fuel, but concerns remained over rising global crude supply.

Brent crude futures rose $1.50, or 2.4 percent, to $64.03 a barrel, a gain, by 11:47 a.m. EST (1647 GMT). U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.97, or 3.7 percent, to $55.40 a barrel.

U.S. crude stocks rose 4.9 million barrels last week, the said, a larger-than-expected increase. Crude inventories have risen for nine straight weeks, the longest streak of increases since March 2017. [EIA/S]

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for WTI fell 116,000 barrels, the first drop in nine weeks, EIA said.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.3 million barrels to the lowest level since December 2017, while distillate stockpiles dropped by 77,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

"The report was somewhat bearish due to the inventory build, but the drawdown in refined product inventories and the big jump in refinery activity could signal the end of the recent string of mostly bearish reports," said John Kilduff, a at Management in New York.

However, Wednesday's gains did little to reverse overall market weakness. Crude fell more than 6 percent in the previous session, while world equities tumbled as investors grew concerned about economic growth prospects.

Brent has fallen by more than 25 percent since reaching a 4-year high of $86.74 on Oct. 3, reflecting concern about forecasts of slowing demand in 2019 and ample supply from Saudi Arabia, and the

Worried by the prospect of a new supply glut, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is talking about reducing output just months after increasing production.

OPEC, and other non-OPEC producers are considering a supply cut of between 1 million barrels per day (bpd) and 1.4 million bpd at a Dec. 6 meeting, sources familiar with the issue have said.

However, may find taking action to support prices harder, analysts said, with U.S. pressure to keep them low. U.S. on Wednesday praised for helping to lower prices.

could feel more inclined to heed U.S. demands after Trump promised on Tuesday to be a "steadfast partner" of despite saying may have known about a plan to

"It's fair to say that the is going to continue to be pretty volatile between now and Dec. 6 when OPEC meets," said Brian Kessens, at "There's going to be a lot of different rhetoric and anticipation of what will actually transpire."

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by and Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)