Factbox: Impact of France's 'Yellow Vests' protests on companies

(Reuters) - The " vests" movement - named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists have to carry in their vehicles - started in mid-November as a protest against a but has since grown into a broader backlash against

Below is a list of companies which have made statementsabout how the protests have hit their businesses.

AIR KLM:

Estimated 15 million euro hit to revenue.

The said it had been impacted by last-minutecancellations of bookings due to the protests.

CASINO:

Casino expects around 50 million euros in lost revenue, it said on Jan. 17. Casino nevertheless kept its overall 2018 financial targets.

FNAC DARTY:

Around a 45 million euro loss on sales in and The said it had been hit byhaving to close stores during the protests.

RICHEMONT: No precise figures given. Nevertheless, said thatduring the latter part of the fourth quarter, sales in Europewere affected by social unrest in which negativelyimpacted tourism and led to store closures for six consecutiveSaturdays.

SODEXO:

No precise figures given. saidthe protests had impacted parts of its business exposed to theFrench tourism sector, although he added this impact shouldbe "manageable".

OVERALL DISCLOSED TOTAL SO FAR: 110 MILLION EUROS

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)