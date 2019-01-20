France wants Nissan-Renault integration, its man to replace Ghosn: Report

Nissan ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn, detained in Tokyo since November 19, has been indicted on charges of under-reporting his salary for eight years, and temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan during the global financial crisis

A delegation has informed Tokyo that it would seek an integration of and Nissan, most likely under the umbrella of a single holding company, reported on Sunday.

The delegation, which included French government-designated director Martin Vial, also said that it wanted to name Nissan's next chairman, according to the report. was not immediately available for comment.

ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested and detained in Tokyo since November 19, has been indicted in Japan on charges of under-reporting his salary for eight years through March 2018, and temporarily transferring personal investment losses to during the global financial crisis. Ghosn has denied all charges.

The has requested hold a board meeting in coming days to replace Ghosn. Finance Minister said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday that Chief Executive could be a good choice to head Renault.

"The French state, as shareholder, will have its say. What I can tell you, is that has a renowned competence with regards to the automobile industry," Le Maire told France's Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)