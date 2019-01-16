Oil steady a day after big gain; rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices steadied on Wednesday after a 3 percent rise during the previous session, after data showed growing U.S. refined product inventories and record crude production, which could undermine global efforts to support prices.

Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $60.67 a barrel by 12:26 p.m. EST (1726 GMT). U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 28 cents to $51.83 a barrel.

U.S. fuel stockpiles last week rose more than forecast and were up for the fourth straight week, the said. That pressured prices despite a bigger-than-expected crude drawdown.

Gasoline stockpiles rose 7.5 million barrels, far exceeding analysts' expectations in a poll for a 2.8 million-barrel gain. At 255.6 million barrels, gasoline stocks were at the highest weekly level since February of 2017.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, increased 3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel rise, the data showed.

Crude inventories fell 2.7 million barrels, more than double forecasts.

"The continued strong rise in product stocks is bearish and overshadows the draw in crude stocks," said Carsten Fritsch, at

The EIA also said U.S. crude production rose to a record high of 11.9 million barrels per day last week, as crude exports jumped close to record highs near 3 million bpd.

Growing U.S production and exports have weighed on Output is expected to grow to a new record of more than 12 million bpd this year, with U.S. turning into a net crude exporter in late 2020, the EIA said on Tuesday.

The rising output could undermine which have been receiving support from supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including top exporter Saudi Arabia, and major non-OPEC

Mounting signs of an economic slowdown across the world may also keep in check.

estimates showed on Tuesday that the U.S. is taking a larger-than-expected hit from a partial government shutdown.

The outlook for the global darkened further after on Tuesday shot down Theresa May's deal to leave the

Earlier this week, reported poor December trade data, with exports and imports contracting from a year earlier.

China's central on Wednesday made its biggest daily net cash injection via reverse repo operations on record, in will watch closely.

"(China's) rapidly expanding and ... thirst for oil has in recent years provided a major pillar of price support," Stephen Brennock, at brokerage PVM Oil, said.

"This unprecedented slowdown will weigh on the global and do no favors for those hoping for a sustained recovery in prices."

Reporting by in New York, additional reporting by in London

