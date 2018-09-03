Police in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation

By and Barbara Goldberg

BEIJING/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The billionaire of Chinese JD.com Inc, Richard Liu, was arrested in the U.S. state of on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and later released, and police said an investigation is ongoing.

JD.com said in a statement that the accusation against Liu, 45, was unsubstantiated and "local police quickly determined there was no substance to the claim."

John Elder, a for the Minneapolis Police Department, said, however, that "an active investigation" was underway but it was possible for Liu to leave the He declined to provide details of the arrest.

"We don't know if there will be charges or not because we haven't concluded an investigation," Elder told on Sunday.

Liu is the highest-profile Chinese businessperson to be accused of sexual misconduct. The #MeToo movement that has highlighted sexual misconduct has derailed the careers of well known entertainers, corporate executives and politicians in the and other countries, and has begun to find traction in too.

The complaint against Liu was made just before midnight local time on Friday, and he was released just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the website.

JD.com, backed by Walmart Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, and China's Tencent Holdings, did not provide further details, and Liu could not immediately be reached by

Elder said he did not know if Liu was being represented in the case by a

The University of said Liu, whose Chinese name is Liu Qiangdong, was a student in its doctor of business administration program, which primarily takes place in in partnership with the prestigious and is aimed at full-time executives.

The students were in the Twin Cities last week as part of their training. According to its website, the program is designed for top-level executives working in and the region, and the average age of participants is 50.

University in a statement declined to comment further and referred questions to the

Chinese was abuzz over the arrest, with a thread on booking photo ranking as the most discussed topic on China's platform on Monday morning, read more than 250 million times.

SELF-MADE BILLIONAIRE

JD.com, one of China's tech heavyweights, competes with larger rival Alibaba Group, and Liu has a net worth of $7.9 billion, according to Forbes. The company, worth some $45 billion, has seen its stock lose 24 percent of its value this year amid concerns of weakening growth momentum.

The company has been in and out of the red for the past year and last month reported a second-quarter net loss of $334.4 million - almost twice that forecast in a I/B/E/S poll - reflecting increased investment.

Liu built JD.com from scratch. In 1998, he spent 12,000 yuan of his savings to lease a four-square-meter in Beijing's of Zhongguancun, setting up a firm that would become JD.com. He is also known for his marriage to Chinese Zhang Zetian.

Zhang, described by Chinese media as 24, shot to fame while a student in 2009 when a photo of her holding a cup of milk tea went viral, giving her the nickname "sister milk tea". She met Liu while studying in the and married him in 2015.

In July, a court in denied Liu's efforts to block the release of his name in association with a sexual assault trial in which he was not accused of any wrongdoing, according to a court document.

In that case, Liu had hosted a party in late 2015 at his luxury home in Sydney, after which one of his guests accused another guest of sexually assaulting her at a hotel. The defendant was found guilty of seven offenses, according to a court document.

(Reporting by in and Barbara in NEW YORK. Additional reporting by in HONG KONG, Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI, and Jonathan Barrett in SYDNEY; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by and Edwina Gibbs)

