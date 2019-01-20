SBI says lenders awaiting SEBI decision on Etihad offer for Jet Airways: paper

-
ALSO READ
Etihad to invest in Jet Airways at discounted 150 rupees/share - CNBC-TV18
SBI says lenders in talks for Jet Airways' restructuring plan
Jet Airways says in talks with various investors amid reports of seeking Etihad support
Etihad proposes to invest in Jet Airways at 49 percent discount - report
Jet stocks shoot-up 16% amidst reports of rescue deal with Etihad
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to decide on a bailout offer by Etihad Airways for the financially stressed Jet Airways, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said, the Business Standard reported on Saturday.
The UAE-based carrier, which is a major shareholder in Jet, is seeking an exemption from SEBI on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to increase its stake in the cash-strapped carrier.
"We are nobody to reject anybody's resolution plan. We are saying that there is a regulation governed by SEBI. What we have to see is that what SEBI says," Kumar was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
Etihad, which holds a 24 percent stake in India's second-largest airline, has made an offer to invest only at rupees 150 per share, which is 53 percent of Jet's closing price of rupees 281.35 on Friday.
(Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU