Sensex closes lower; Hindustan Unilever, ITC top drags

(Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course to end lower in the final hour of trade on Monday, tracking global cues, with the Indian hitting a record low and crude prices on the climb.

The broader Nifty ended 0.8 percent lower at 11,582.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.9 percent at 38,312.52.

The possibility of crude breaking higher and a weakening pose a risk in terms of inflation, said Sunil Sharma, with Sanctum Wealth Management, adding that there was some selling by foreign institutional investors.

Shares of consumer giants and ITC Ltd, the top drags on the Index, closed down 4.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

