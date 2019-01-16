Snap CFO Stone to resign less than a year into role

Stone's departure is not related to any disagreements with the company, which owns popular photo messaging app Snapchat, Snap said in a filing https://bit.ly/2McCRIt.

Former and left the company in September and November, respectively.

Snap also said in the filing it expects to report fourth quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at the top end of its guidance.

(Reporting by Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by and Sonya Hepinstall)

