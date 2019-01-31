South Korea Shipbuilder Daewoo rallies as rival Hyundai eyes stake

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Heavy Industries Group is interested in buying a stake in cross-town rival Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, a said, sending shares of rallying as much as 22 percent on Thursday.

In contrast, shares of Heavy Industries Co Ltd and parent Co Ltd fell nearly 5 percent on worries that the group would purchase the stake at a high price, analysts said.

"Hyundai Heavy held talks to buy the stake," the said, without providing further details such as the size of the stake or purchase price.

Daewoo Shipbuilding received a $2.6 billion state-backed bailout in 2017 after historically caused delays in payments for complex offshore facilities.

State-funded (KDB) now owns 55.7 percent of Daewoo, and has said it aims to sell its stake and consolidate the country's three biggest shipbuilders - which includes Heavy Industries Co Ltd - into two.

Consolidation of the shipbuilding industry, which is recovering from the last global economic downturn, would help ease competition which has cut into profits, analysts said.

KDB's stake was worth 2.16 trillion won ($1.94 billion) as of Wednesday's closing stock price, a valuation analysts regard as high.

Hyundai Heavy has submitted a letter of intent to to buy a stake in Daewoo, provider reported on Thursday, citing the government.

Daewoo and declined to comment when contacted by

Hyundai Heavy's union said the potential acquisition could threaten job security, and will delay a vote on this year's wage deal in protest. It said it would be "angered" by the shipbuilder ploughing money into buying another big firm having released workers after reporting losses and shrinking orders.

plans to raise funds for possible acquisitions through the sale of part of its stake in refiner Co Ltd to for as much as 1.8 trillion won.

Hyundai Heavy is the world's biggest shipbuilder, followed by Daewoo. It was not clear whether Hyundai Heavy or the group holding would participate in any bid for a Daewoo stake.

($1 = 1,116.2000 won)

