South Korea shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy eyes stake in rival Daewoo - source

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Heavy, the world's biggest shipbuilding group, is interested in buying into second-ranked Daewoo, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, in what could create an entity controlling over 20 percent of the global market.

The move comes as the worldwide shipbuilding sector recovers from a global economic downturn that led to massive losses, widespread job cuts and, in 2017, a $2.6 billion bailout of Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd.

State-funded (KDB) owns 55.7 percent of Daewoo, and has said it intends to sell the stake and consolidate the country's three biggest shipbuilders - which includes Heavy Industries Co Ltd - into two.

The shipbuilding industry accounts for 7 percent of both exports and employment in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

" Heavy held talks to buy the stake," said the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.

The person did not provide further details such as stake size, purchase price or which Heavy company would bid.

Hyundai Heavy, Daewoo, Heavy and declined to comment.

shares rose as much as 22 percent on Thursday. Those of Industries Holdings Co Ltd and unit Industries Co Ltd fell about 5 percent on concern about a high purchase price, analysts said.

Meanwhile, the potential for reduced competition pushed Heavy shares up almost 7 percent.

has submitted a letter of intent to to buy a stake in Daewoo, provider reported on Thursday, citing the government.

KDB's stake was worth 2.16 trillion won ($1.94 billion) as of Wednesday's closing stock price, a valuation analysts regard as high.

Hyundai Heavy's workers' union said it will delay a vote on last year's wage deal in protest of a purchase it says could threaten job security. It said it would be "angered" if the shipbuilder ploughed money into buying another big firm having released workers after reporting losses and shrinking orders.

The holding company is set to raise funds for acquisitions through the sale of part of its stake in refiner Co Ltd to for up to 1.8 trillion won.

($1 = 1,116.2000 won)

