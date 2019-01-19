Tencent weighing bid for holding company behind Korea's Nexon: sources

By and Heekyong Yang

HONG KONG/SEOUL (Reuters) - Chinese titan Holdings Ltd is considering a bid for the holding company that controls South Korean company Nexon, two sources with knowledge of the matter told

is looking to enlist co-investors, the sources said. One of the sources also said private equity firms are studying options for a deal, including taking the listed company private.

founder plans to sell a controlling 98.64 percent stake in Nexon's holding firm NXC Corp, held by himself and related parties including his wife, the newspaper reported this month.

The stake is worth between 8 trillion and 10 trillion won ($7.1 billion and $8.9 billion), according to reports from and the Business Newspaper.

and are running the sale, sources told The two banks declined to comment.

The Business Newspaper said has picked as adviser, It added that other potential bidders include KKR & Co Inc, TPG Capital, and

NXC and Tencent declined to comment.

Founded in 1994, has developed more than 80 live games in over 190 countries, including IP-franchise hits such as MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, Sudden Attack, and KartRider.

Tencent, the world's largest company by revenue, owns the exclusive licence to operate Dungeon & Fighter in

The firm, and its gaming peers, faced a crackdown from Chinese authorities, which stopped approving new titles from March amid a regulatory overhaul triggered by growing criticism of video games for being violent and leading to myopia as well as addiction among young users.

The freeze was lifted in December, when Tencent had already lost billions in its market value.

($1 = 1,121.7100 won)

