U.S. says to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking with Canada

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told the U.S. Congress on Friday he plans to sign a trade deal with Mexico in 90 days, which Canada could join "if it is willing," Trump's top trade official said on Friday.
In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said U.S. officials would resume talks with their Canadian counterparts next Wednesday with the aim of getting a deal all three nations could sign.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
