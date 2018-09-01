JUST IN
Canada, U.S. break up NAFTA talks, Trump's comment sours mood
Business Standard

U.S. says to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking with Canada

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told the U.S. Congress on Friday he plans to sign a trade deal with Mexico in 90 days, which Canada could join "if it is willing," Trump's top trade official said on Friday.

In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said U.S. officials would resume talks with their Canadian counterparts next Wednesday with the aim of getting a deal all three nations could sign.

