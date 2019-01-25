U.S. trying to contain rise of China: Alibaba executive

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Sino-U.S. trade war has spurred anti- sentiment, a senior Holding Ltd said, adding that the was trying to contain the rise of

Joe Tsai, the Chinese e-commerce giant's vice-chairman, termed the U.S. government's treatment of Chinese and "extremely unfair" and "very politically motivated".

Tsai, speaking at a BreakingViews event on Friday, said U.S. regulators had made it very difficult for Alibaba to make investments in the country, adding that the company would look at other parts of the world for investment.

He struck an optimistic note about and said people were over worried about the country's economy, adding that Chinese consumers were still fundamentally very strong.

Comments from Tsai come at a time when China's economic growth has slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three decades amid faltering domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs.

(Reporting By and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)