Unilever still considering unifying dual-headed structure: CEO

(Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch group is still considering unifying its dual-headed structure but the issue is not urgent, Alan said on Thursday.

Jope, who took over after a botched attempt under his predecessor to consolidate the headquarters of the dual-listed company in the Netherlands, told reporters the issue was in the "important, but not urgent, box".

He said there was no question that a simpler structure would be better but it needed to be worked out how to get there, adding that he had no specific timeframe for doing so.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)

