December trade deficit narrows to 10-month low of $13.08 billion

NEW (Reuters) - India's trade deficit narrowed to $13.08 billion in December, the lowest in 10 months, due to a fall in gold imports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In November, the trade deficit was $16.67 billion.

In December, merchandise exports rose 0.34 percent from a year earlier to $27.93 billion, while imports fell 2.44 percent to $41.01 billion, data showed.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

