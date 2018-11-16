An eclectic lineup to make Bengaluru Comedy Festival an engaging affair

Sumendra Singh, or Sam as he’s called in the comedy circuit, has somewhat mastered the art of being a backbencher. Just before the room goes dark and the comedian begins the act, Singh sneaks into the room to find himself a spot somewhere at the back.

He later slips out as quickly and quietly as he can when the act wraps up. Singh has spent the last three years perfecting this art as he rushes from one comedy set to another. “That’s what I do, watch comedy full time,” says Singh, 30. He watches the same set by the same comedian over and over again, till he ...