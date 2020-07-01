2011 WC final fixing: BCCI's ACU hasn't received correspondence from SL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit has not received any correspondence from Sri Lanka regarding the claims of match-fixing in the finals of the 2011 World Cup.

The sources within the BCCI's ACU told ANI that the body would be able to talk about the claims once it receives any sort of correspondence.

"We haven't received any correspondence from Sri Lanka related to the 2011 World Cup match-fixing issue, once we receive it then only can talk about it," the sources within the BCCI's ACU told ANI.

Earlier this month, former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed.

"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the Minister of Sports. I state it with responsibility, however, I do not wish to expose the details for the sake of the country. The game was against India in 2011, a game which we could have won, was fixed. I would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," Aluthgamage had told Sri Lankan news channel News 1st.



Former Sri Lanka cricketers Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara brushed aside these claims and the duo said that the evidence should be presented in the front of the ICC's Anti Corruption Unit.

India had defeated Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the match.

Mahela Jayawardena top-scored for Sri Lanka as he struck a century to take the team's score to 274/6.

India, in their chase, got off to a bad start as they lost Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag with just 31 runs on the board.

But Gambhir and Dhoni stitched together a match-winning 109-run partnership. Gambhir perished after scoring 97 runs. But Dhoni and Yuvraj took the team over the line.

India won its first World Cup in 1983 and then had to wait for 28 years to win again.