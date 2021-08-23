A big hundred is about to come: Rajkumar Sharma on Virat Kohli

-
Indian captain Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma is confident of his ward scoring a big hundred in the ongoing Test series against England.
Kohli hasn't scored a century in international cricket since November 2019. He has made just 62 runs in three innings in the first two Tests against England. His counterpart Joe Root sits on top of the run-scorers' chart with 386 runs in four innings.
Sharma, who serves as the head coach of senior men's Delhi team, revealed that he recently spoke to Kohli and believed that a big hundred will come soon from the bat of the Indian captain.
"I don't feel there is any need to motivate him because he is extremely motivated. When I had spoken to him after the last match as well, he was quite excited and was happy that they had won and was not too worried about his runs. When he has such an attitude, a big hundred is about to come," said Sharma to India News.
When asked if England captain Joe Root posed a challenge to Kohli with his run-making spree, Sharma responded by saying, "I would say it is a challenge for Virat to chase Joe Root. I have full hope because I have known Virat from his childhood, he loves challenges. So it is a good challenge and we will see a good contest in the upcoming matches."
The third Test between England and India starts at Headingley in Leeds from Wednesday. India lead the five-match series 1-0.
--IANS
nr/akm
