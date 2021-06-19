IND vs NZ WTC final: Virat Kohli goes past 7500 runs in Test cricket

-
India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday reached the mark of 7,500 runs in the longest format of the game.
He achieved the feat in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Kohli surpassed the mark on Day Two of the ongoing Test match.
Kohli has now become the ninth-fastest batsman to cross the 7500 run mark in Test cricket. Among Indian cricketers, he is the fourth fastest to achieve this feat.
Kohli, along with India batting great Sunil Gavaskar, took 154 innings to bring up 7500 runs in the longest format while Sachin Tendulkar had taken 144 innings to achieve this milestone.
As Virat Kohli walked out for the toss with New Zealand's Kane Williamson at the Ageas Bowl in the World Test Championship final, he surpassed MS Dhoni's record of leading the Indian team in most Test matches.
World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand is the 61st match for Kohli as India's captain in the longest format of the game, now a record. Dhoni retired from Test cricket in December 2014 after captaining India in 60 matches.
Earlier, Kohli along with his deputy Rahane ensured that India does not fall behind against New Zealand in the second session on the second day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday after the departure of Cheteshwar Pujara.
At tea break on Day Two, India's score reads 120/3 with Kohli (35*) and Rahane (13*) at the crease. The second session saw 51 runs being scored in 27.3 overs.
Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Incessant rain saw the opening day's play being washed off at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.
