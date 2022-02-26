Aaditya Thackeray visits Wankhede stadium to review IPL preparations

-
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday visited the iconic Wankhede stadium here to review the preparations ahead of the Indian Premier League starting next month.
The IPL matches are slated to be held in four venues across two Maharashtra cities -- Mumbai and Pune from March 26.
"Today honourable Minister Aaditya Thackeray ji visited Wankhede stadium and the Mumbai Cricket Association/ BCCI office for arrangements of upcoming IPL 2022," a MCA Apex Council member told PTI.
BCCI CEO and IPL CEO Hemang Amin, Milind Narvekar, who is the Chairman Council T20 Mumbai League, and MCA Apex Council members Ajinkya Naik and Nadim Memon were present for the discussion with Aaditya, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
"It will be big International sports event for Maharashtra," the member added.
