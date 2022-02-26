Aaditya Thackeray visits Wankhede stadium to review IPL preparations

Maharashtra minister on Saturday visited the iconic Wankhede stadium here to review the preparations ahead of the Indian Premier League starting next month.

The matches are slated to be held in four venues across two Maharashtra cities -- Mumbai and Pune from March 26.

"Today honourable Minister ji visited Wankhede stadium and the Mumbai Association/ BCCI office for arrangements of upcoming 2022," a MCA Apex Council member told PTI.

BCCI CEO and CEO Hemang Amin, Milind Narvekar, who is the Chairman Council T20 Mumbai League, and MCA Apex Council members Ajinkya Naik and Nadim Memon were present for the discussion with Aaditya, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"It will be big International sports event for Maharashtra," the member added.

