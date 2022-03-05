Absolutely devastating, Warnie would always be number one for me: Gatting

-
ALSO READ
Shane Warne changed the landscape of cricket by reviving leg-spin, says ICC
Eight great moments in the career of legspinner Shane Warne
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passes away at 52
Warne once-in-a-century cricketer, achievements will stand forever: Cummins
Was privilege to play alongside you: Steve Waugh condoles Warne's demise
-
He was at the receiving end of that 'ball of the century' that came to define Shane Warne's wizardry and former England batter Mike Gatting says the Australian spin legend's sudden death has been "absolutely devastating" and he would always remember him as a man who had time to enjoy the game.
The now 64-year-old was left bamboozled by Warne's immaculate craft on that day in 1993. The then 24-year-old Warne deceived Gatting at Old Trafford with a delivery that landed on the leg stump and, as the Englishman tried to defend, turned viciously to clip his off bail.
Warne, 52, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday in Koh Samui, Thailand, sending shockwaves around the cricketing world.
"Without a doubt, he is the number one ever. I should think there have been a lot of great cricketers, great spinners and great leg-spinners but Warnie will always be, certainly from my point of view, the number one," Gatting told Sky Sports News'.
"Absolutely devastating and I just feel so sad for his family. It is a huge loss to many, many people," he added.
Recalling the exuberant personality that was Warne even off the field, Gatting said the most striking aspect about the Australian maverick was his ability to make every moment joyful.
"He had all the things a cricketer needed, a lot of self-confidence, a lot of ability, the discipline, passion and desire. Above all he had time to enjoy it. He had great fun playing cricket and resonated with a lot of youngsters.
"The inspirational leg-spin he bowled I am sure inspired many, many guys to take up leg-spin bowling," he said.
And about that ball that left him in disbelief, Gatting said Warne probably never expected it to turn as much.
"When it came down I knew it was a leg break but I didn't expect it to spin that much. When we often spoke about it, I am not sure he expected it to spin that much," he said.
"He said he just tried to get it down the other end the best he could. Well, it was a bit too good for me," he recalled.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor