Adelaide ODI: Australia won the toss, decided to bat in the 2nd ODI

won the toss and asked India to bowl first in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series here at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

Following the toss, Indian skipper said he was looking to bat first, considering the conditions of the pitch.

Talking about the team combinations, Kohli informed that pacer has been included in the squad in place of

"We would have batted. It looks a great wicket and it's very hot. We lost the first T20I earlier in the tour and bounced back quickly. It's good to put yourself under pressure. We have one change. comes in and misses out," Kohli said.

Australian captain Aaron Finch, on the other hand, kept the squad same as the first ODI and hoped to put a good performance in the match.

"Good opportunity to bat first again after a good performance in We're unchanged," Finch said.

Having lost the opening match of the series, India would look to up the ante as it is a do or die clash for them.

Following are the Indian and Australian playing XI:

India- Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, (c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia- (c), (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle,