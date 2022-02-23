Archer one bowler I would really like to face, says Yash Dhull

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Story of Yash Dhull: Another emerging cricket star from West Delhi
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
Jofra Archer has 2nd surgery on elbow, will miss West Indies tour
-
Young batter Yash Dhull, who is riding on a high after the U19 World Cup triumph and then twin centuries in his first-class debut, has said that he is looking forward to facing Jofra Archer in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Dhull had led India to a record fifth U19 World Cup title and then he announced his arrival on the first-class stage in style as he scored centuries in both innings against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.
The right-handed batter has also been picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh.
"I was already expecting to get picked by Delhi Capitals as I am also a part of their academy. I am really looking forward to meeting Ricky Ponting and performing under his guidance," Yash Dhull told ANI.
"Jofra Archer is one bowler I would like to face. He is really quick with his bowling. And during IPL for DC, I would love to make a partnership with David Warner," he added.
Before the U19 World Cup final against England, the Indian side got a chance to interact with batter Virat Kohli and Dhull talked about how the experience motivated him further.
"It was a great moment when Virat Kohli shared his experiences with our team. All the boys got motivated to do well in the summit clash," said Dhull.
"Presence of VVS Laxman sir in our camp proved to be really beneficial for us. He shared his experiences with us that helped us in taking the game forward on the field. He taught us to be calm and how to maintain ourselves during the match," he added.
Talking about his Ranji Trophy debut, Dhull said that he adjusted himself to the conditions when he asked to open for the team.
"When I got to know that I will be opening in the Ranji, I made a different mindset accordingly. I had full faith in myself that I can perform well," said Dhull.
Dhull further said that when COVID-19 hit Team India's camp during the U19 World Cup, VVS Laxman motivated the team.
"The time when our camp was hit by COVID-19 during the World Cup, all the players along with VVS Laxman sir used to have video calls. All five of us were ready to perform as soon as we would test negative. So, it was not a major problem for us," said Dhull.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor